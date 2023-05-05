Gold price remains steady at record high. Silver hits new peak2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Gold rate today has immediate support placed at $2,030 whereas it is facing resistance at $2,080 mark, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of weak US dollar and fresh wave of bank crisis in US, gold and silver price rally extended for yet another session in global and domestic market. Gold future contract for June 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of ₹61,629 per 10 gm, which is ₹216 away from the life-time high of ₹61,845 levels that the yellow meal hit yesterday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×