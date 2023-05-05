Gold price remains steady at record high. Silver hits new peak

'The US Fed has hiked interest rates by 25 bps in its latest meeting, as widely expected, and also signaled a likely pause to its aggressive monetary tightening campaign, which has suppressed the greenback. However, the banking sector woes in the US could still weigh on the market sentiments. Looking ahead, the Indian rupee faces near-term resistance at the 81.50 mark and unless that is convincingly taken out, it could again tread on the depreciating path," she said.