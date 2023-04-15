Gold price retraces from life-time high as US dollar retreats from one year low3 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 07:01 AM IST
- Gold rate today has cushion placed at $1,980 and $1,945 levels in international market, say commodity market experts
Gold rate today: On account of Dollar Index bouncing back from its one year low of 100.80 levels, gold price lost some sheen on Friday. Gold future contract for June 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) corrected ₹890 per 10 gm and closed at 60,348 levels. In international market, yellow metal price ended at $2,003 per ounce after hitting intraday low of $1,992.59 per ounce.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×