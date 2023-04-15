Gold price retraces from life-time high as US dollar retreats from one year low

Gold price outlook

Expecting some volatility in gold price in near term, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "While there are some signs of mild exhaustion in gold’s on-going rally and any further retreat in the dollar index would be negative for gold prices, they look likely to find cushion at ₹59,700 per 10 gm and then ₹58,500 per 10 gm mark, which correspond to support levels of $1,980 and then $1,945 per ounce in the international markets. Meanwhile, a closing above $2,000 per ounce is a positive signal, and the price set up at the domestic markets indicates that a break above ₹61,500 per 10 gm would bode well for the precious metal and can take it higher towards ₹62,500 per 10 gm mark in the coming days."