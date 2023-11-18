Gold price retraces from life-time high. Buy or wait for more dip?
Gold price hit new life-time high of ₹61,914 per 10 gm levels on MCX during Thursday deals
Gold rate today: On account of diminishing expectations of the US Fed rate hike, gold price climbed to a new peak of ₹61,914 per 10 gm levels on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the week gone by. However, profit booking triggered on higher levels and finally MCX gold rate ended at ₹60,745 per 10 gm levels on Friday, logging weekly gain of 1.62 per cent. Silver price on MCX ended at ₹73,161 per kg levels, clocking a substantial 4.53 per cent weekly gain last week.
