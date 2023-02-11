Gold price retraces from life-time highs. Should you buy now or wait for more correction?
- Gold rates today are in $1,835 to $1,890 per ounce range, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of US dollar index and US bond yield bouncing back from its over bought zone, gold prices witnessed profit booking pressure in the week gone by. Gold future contract for April 2023 finished at ₹56,780 per 10 gm levels, around ₹2,000 away from its life-time high of ₹58,847 levels. Yellow metal price ended at $1,865 per ounce levels in international market after making intraday low of $1,852 per ounce. Silver prices too remained under pressure throughout the week and registered weekly loss to the tune of over one per cent.
