Gold price retraces from record high on US Fed's rate hike buzz. Buy or wait?

According to commodity market experts, gold price today has support placed at $1,975 and $1,950 levels whereas it is facing hurdle at $2,010 and $2,030 levels. On MCX, gold price today has support placed at ₹59,500 and ₹58,700 per 10 gm levels whereas it is facing resistance at ₹60,500 and ₹61,200 per 10 gm levels. They said that higher than expected US inflation and labour data has put pressure on the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rate and market is buzzing with speculation that US Fed may declare 25 bps interest rate hike in upcoming FOMC meting. However, they maintained that US dollar rate will continue to dictate gold prices and advised investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy as $1,960 to $1,950 is looking good supply zone for fresh long positions.