Gold price retraces from record high. Right time to accumulate?3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 07:54 AM IST
- Gold rates have immediate hurdle placed at ₹57,200 levels whereas it has immediate support placed at ₹56,200 per 10 gm levels, believe commodity market experts
Gold rate today: On account of weak US treasury weighing on dollar index and US Fed softening stand on interest rate hike, gold price on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) climbed to a new high of ₹57,150 per 10 gm in the week gone by. However, profit booking soon triggered and it finally ended at ₹56,875 levels on Friday, logging weekly gain of 0.35 per cent in domestic market. In international market, spot gold price finished at 9-month high of $1,927 per ounce.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×