Gold price retraces from record high. Right time to accumulate?

On why market is expecting US Fed to soften stand on interest rate hike, market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said, "The latest data shows that US economy grew more than anticipated in the fourth quarter, fuelling renewed bets on the safety of the dollar. The US GDP rose at a 2.9 per cent annualized pace in the final quarter of 2022, slightly better than expectations despite the lingering concerns about a slowdown hitting the economy in the year ahead. Furthermore, the inflation in the US eased in December on an annual basis, compared to the previous month as per the Fed's preferred inflation measure-core PCE price index. This sparked optimism that price pressures are well past their peak and the Fed will adopt a less aggressive policy stance going forward."