Gold price retraces ₹3,500 from record high. US Fed meeting outcome in focus
Gold rate today: After touching a record high of ₹73,958 level on 12th April 2024, gold prices remained under sell-of pressure in the month gone by
Gold rate today: Ahead of the US Fed meeting outcome, gold prices across work have come under pressure. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold rates for the June 2024 expiry ended yesterday at ₹70,466 per 10 gm level, around ₹3,500 below its lifetime high of ₹73,958 level, which it had climbed on 12th April 2024. In the international market, the COMEX gold price oscillates around $2,298 per troy ounce whereas the spot gold price is around $2,288 per ounce level. According to the commodity market experts, gold prices are correcting as the market is expecting that the US Fed may continue with the high-interest rate regime in the FOMC meeting today.
