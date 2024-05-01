Gold price retraces ₹3,500 from record high. US Fed meeting outcome in focus

Gold rate today: Ahead of the US Fed meeting outcome, gold prices across work have come under pressure. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold rates for the June 2024 expiry ended yesterday at ₹70,466 per 10 gm level, around ₹3,500 below its lifetime high of ₹73,958 level, which it had climbed on 12th April 2024. In the international market, the COMEX gold price oscillates around $2,298 per troy ounce whereas the spot gold price is around $2,288 per ounce level. According to the commodity market experts, gold prices are correcting as the market is expecting that the US Fed may continue with the high-interest rate regime in the FOMC meeting today.

FOMC meeting in focus

On why gold prices are nosediving ahead of the conclusion of the FOMC meeting today, Anuj Gupta, Head of Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities said, "Gold prices are falling after the hawkish talks by the US Fed chairman Jerome Powell. We saw an appreciation in gold prices after the better-than-expected US economic data as the market was expecting a rate cut announcement in the US Fed's FOMC meeting. However, soaring crude oil prices and the Iran-Israel conflict dent the US Fed rate cut hopes."

"COMEX Gold and Silver prices plunged on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the FOMC meeting due on Wednesday where the Fed chair is expected to take a hawkish pivot. Fed chair Jerome Powell’s December dovish pivot gave markets a boost and helped the economy dodge a downturn, with inflation still more than their target," said Kaynat Chainwala, Senior Manager — Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The Kotak Securities expert went on to add that the crude prices are steady amid Gaza truce talks, which might alleviate the tensions in the region and prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East countries.

On how the US Fed meeting outcome may impact gold prices in the near term, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet said, "The Fed's stance on interest rates amid sticky inflation could impact overall market sentiment. A dovish stance could boost confidence in the central bank's ability to support the economy, leading to higher stock prices and increased risk appetite. However, if the Fed signals a more hawkish stance and indicates a reluctance to cut rates despite inflationary pressures, it could initially lead to a market sell-off but looks poised to recover later as investors adjust their expectations for future economic growth and corporate earnings."

Gold rate today: Important levels

Expecting the FOMC meeting to dictate gold rates today, Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities said, "It would be interesting to see whether the US Fed decided to cut interest rates from July or delay it to September this year. Any hint of a US Fed rate cut from September may put further pressure on gold prices and it may breach its current support of $2,260 per troy ounce in the international market."

Anuj Gupta said that the MCX gold rate today has support placed at ₹70,000 and any breach below this support may pull down gold priced towards ₹69,200 per 10 gm levels. He advised gold investors to maintain a stop loss below ₹70,000 if they have any position on MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

