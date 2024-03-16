Gold price retraces ₹800 from life-time high. Good opportunity to buy?
Gold rate today is under pressure as the US dollar index climbed to a one-week high after hotter-than-expected CPI data and PPI prints, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of the rising US dollar rate against the major global currencies, gold prices witnessed profit-booking after touching a new all-time high of ₹66,356 per 10 gm on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold futures contract on MCX for April 2024 expiry ended at ₹65,545 per 10 gm level on Friday last week, logging more than ₹800 dip against the new peak. According to commodity market experts, this dip in the yellow metal is mere profit booking, which was triggered after the rise in the US dollar. They said that the US dollar gained support from hotter-than-expected US CPI data and PPI print. They said that MCX gold rate today is in the ₹64,300 to ₹66,000 range and a bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. However, they advised gold investors to maintain a 'buy or dips' strategy on every 2 percent to 3 percent dip from current levels.
