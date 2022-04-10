Gold price rises ahead of wedding season. Right time to buy?

Triggers that may dictate gold price in near term; Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "US data for retail sale and inflation will an important trigger for the yellow metal price. Apart from this, one needs to keep an eye on the Covid condition in China. Lockdown has been imposed in Shanghai and any further spread of the pandemic may not be a good news for the global economy as China is second largest economy in the world." However, he said that beginning of wedding season in India is going to remain a big domestic trigger for the yellow metal as demand is expected to go up during this wedding season.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}