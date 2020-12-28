Gold price rises by 1%, silver rate surges 3%

Gold and silver prices surged today in Indian markets tracking firm international prices. On MCX, February gold futures rose by 0.97% to ₹50,561 per 10 grams and silver prices went up by 3.14% to ₹69,578. Though gold has recovered from lows of below ₹48,000, it remains significantly lower than the August highs of ₹56,200. Similarly, silver had also almost touched ₹80,000 per kg in the same month. Gold closed at ₹50,073 on Thursday and silver closed at ₹67,509 on Wednesday on MCX.

In international markets, gold prices jumped 1% on Monday as the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge was boosted by news that US President Donald Trump had signed a long-awaited coronavirus relief aid bill. Spot gold rose 1% to $1,895.03 per ounce by 0145 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $1,899.10.

Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown, officials said.

Gold has gained more than 24% this year, largely driven by its appeal as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement in the wake of unprecedented stimulus measures unveiled globally to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Silver rose 3% to $26.63 an ounce.

Analysts believe gold is set to score the best gains in a decade this year as the pandemic and a gloomy outlook for the world economy sparked a rush towards the yellow metal, considered a safe haven in turbulent times.

Volatility in other asset classes and a risk-off sentiment also attracted investors to gold. (With Agency Inputs)

