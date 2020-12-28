OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold price rises by 1%, silver rate surges 3%
On MCX, February gold futures rose by 0.97% to ₹50,561 per 10 grams and silver prices went up by 3.14% to ₹69,578.
On MCX, February gold futures rose by 0.97% to 50,561 per 10 grams and silver prices went up by 3.14% to 69,578.

Gold price rises by 1%, silver rate surges 3%

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 10:59 AM IST Edited By Avneet Kaur

In international markets, gold prices jumped 1% on Monday as the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge was boosted by news that U.S. President Donald Trump had signed a long-awaited coronavirus relief aid bill.

Gold and silver prices surged today in Indian markets tracking firm international prices. On MCX, February gold futures rose by 0.97% to 50,561 per 10 grams and silver prices went up by 3.14% to 69,578. Though gold has recovered from lows of below 48,000, it remains significantly lower than the August highs of 56,200. Similarly, silver had also almost touched 80,000 per kg in the same month. Gold closed at 50,073 on Thursday and silver closed at 67,509 on Wednesday on MCX.

In international markets, gold prices jumped 1% on Monday as the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge was boosted by news that US President Donald Trump had signed a long-awaited coronavirus relief aid bill. Spot gold rose 1% to $1,895.03 per ounce by 0145 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $1,899.10.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code

Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown, officials said.

Gold has gained more than 24% this year, largely driven by its appeal as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement in the wake of unprecedented stimulus measures unveiled globally to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Silver rose 3% to $26.63 an ounce.

Analysts believe gold is set to score the best gains in a decade this year as the pandemic and a gloomy outlook for the world economy sparked a rush towards the yellow metal, considered a safe haven in turbulent times.

Volatility in other asset classes and a risk-off sentiment also attracted investors to gold. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout