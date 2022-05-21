Gold price rises on ease in Dollar index. Good opportunity to buy?

Gold price today: Following the dollar index retreat from 20 years high, gold price on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended in green territory this week. MCX gold rate on Friday closed at ₹50,845 per 10 gm whereas spot gold price ended at $1845 per ounce. According to commodity market experts, ease in US Dollar (USD), Indian National Rupee (INR) and steep fall in global equity markets this week helped precious yellow metal to regain the ground. They said that yellow metal prices are likely to trade with positive bias and it may go up to ₹52,100 per 10 gm levels on MCX whereas $1780 is expected to work as strong support for gold price in spot market.

