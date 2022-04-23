Gold price 4000 away from life-time high. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on the reason for slide in gold price last week; Sugandha Sachdeva, VP — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking Ltd said, "The slide in gold price was a reaction to the soaring US 10-year treasury yields, underpinned by the deep hawkish tone of the Fed Chair. Speaking at an IMF event, he further indicated that 50bsp rate increases are on the table going forward to curb elevated inflation. Alongside, the soaring dollar index spoiled the party for the metal bulls, as it climbed to two-year highs, hitting the 101 mark. An upwards trend in US treasury yields and the greenback, along with the Fed’s hawkish tone on tightening policy didn’t bode well for gold. Besides, soft energy prices relieved some inflation concerns and weighed on gold as oil remained muted last week, whereas gas prices toppled down after surging to multi-year highs earlier in the week."

