Gold price ₹544 away from life-time high. Will it climb a new peak?
Gold rate today is in $1,980 to $2,010 per ounce range in international market whereas MX gold rate today is in ₹60,800 to ₹61,700 per 10 gm range, say experts
Gold rate today: Amid buzz of US Fed interest rate pause and falling US dollar index, gold and silver price bounced back from lower levels and registered more than one per cent rise in the week gone by. On weekly basis, MCX gold rate ended 1.07 per cent higher at ₹61,370 per 10 gm levels whereas MCX silver rate finished 1.02 per cent higher at ₹73,915 per kg levels. After ending at ₹61,370 levels, MCX gold rate is just ₹544 per 10 gm away from its life-time high of ₹61,914 per 10 gm, which the precious metal had touched on 16th November 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started