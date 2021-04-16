Gold price scales 47,000. More gains seen in the precious metal

Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities went on to add that Indian National Rupee (INR) has also gone down these days and hit its 10-month low. Gupta said that rupee may continue to go down further and hit 76 per dollar in next one to two months. So, rise in precious yellow metal is expected to continue and by end of May, we can expect the gold price to go up to ₹48,500 per 10 gm levels.