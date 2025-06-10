Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 10

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 10: Hopes for a trade deal between the US and China have lowered gold from recent highs. This comes as Reuters reported that three of Donald Trump's aides met with Chinese counterparts to discuss ways to resolve the dispute.

Overall, experts feel that commodities (gold and silver) have emerged as the safe haven investment in these volatile markets, but caution must be maintained.

In terms of returns, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Silver meanwhile, has been shining amid markets volatility. It jumped nearly 1.43 per cent or ₹1,506 on June 9 and has been above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past week.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 10 The MCX gold index was at ₹97,170/10 gm at 7 am on June 10, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,07,105/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹97,150/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7 am on June 10. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,054/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹1,05,900/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on June 10 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 10 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹96,970/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹97,051/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹1,05,710/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,05,525/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 10 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹96,800/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹97,051/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹1,05,520/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,05,525/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 10 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹96,850/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹97,051/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹1,05,570/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,05,525/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 10 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹97,130/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹97,051/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,05,880/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,05,525/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 10 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹97,260/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹97,051/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹1,06,020/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,05,525/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 10 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹97,050/10 gm.

Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹97,051/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,05,800/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,05,525/kg.