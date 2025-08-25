Gold, silver prices drop on dollar's rise; Fed's rate cut signals cap losses; experts highlight key MCX levels to watch

Gold price today: Gold rates traded lower in the domestic futures market in early deals on Monday, August 25, on the dollar's rise against its peers and tepid spot market demand. However, signals of a potential rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in September limited losses for the yellow metal.

MCX Gold October 3 contracts were down 0.14 per cent at ₹1,00,242 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM. MCX Silver September 5 contracts were down 0.27 per cent at ₹1,15,920 per kg at that time.

The dollar index rose about 0.30 per cent, weighing on gold prices. Since gold is traded in the US dollar, a stronger US currency makes it expensive in other currencies, causing demand fatigue.

Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave subtle hints on August 22 that rate cuts may occur in September.

In his Jackson Hole speech, Powell said: "With policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance."

According to Reuters, the CME FedWatch Tool indicates markets are now expecting an 87 per cent chance of a 25 bps rate cut at the September 17 policy meeting and an overall 48 basis points of reductions by the end of this year.

Powell's rate cut signals boosted investors' risk appetite. The Nasdaq and S&P 50 jumped almost 2 per cent, and the Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 opened 0.30 per cent up on Monday.