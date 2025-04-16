Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 16

Gold prices in your city today, April 16: The continuing tariffs uncertainity is driving demand for safe haven assets as investors seek to secure their portfolio against volatile markets, tanking Dollar, and battered world economy. Gold rates jumped to an all-time high on April 16 amid global conditions.

Donald Trump's “on-again, off-again” approach to the tariffs and fears over looming recession has increased jumped spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,221.32 an ounce; while bullion hit a record high of $3,245.42 on April 14; and US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $3,238.70.

Gold MCX prices at 9 am on April 16, stood at ₹94,465 per 10 grams, up by ₹1014/10 gms — a new all-time high, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices were up by ₹26/kg, to ₹94,800/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹93,650/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am on April 16. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹85,846/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹95,190/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9 am on April 16, according to the IBA website.

See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 16 here. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the financial capital of Mumbai, and the national capital New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 16 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 94,430/10 gm.

94,430/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 94,465/10 gm.

94,465/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 95,120/kg.

95,120/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 94,800/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 16 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 94,750/10 gm.

94,750/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 94,465/10 gm.

94,465/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 95,460/kg.

95,460/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 94,800/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 16 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 94,350/10 gm.

94,350/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 94,465/10 gm.

94,465/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 95,060/kg.

95,060/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 94,800/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 16 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 94,620/10 gm.

94,620/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 94,465/10 gm.

94,465/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,330/kg.

95,330/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 94,800/kg.