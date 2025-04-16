Mint Market

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 16

Gold price today in your city: Gold has touched a new all-time high, as demand for safe haven investments is driving prices. Check here for gold and silver prices in your cities on April 16 — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated16 Apr 2025, 10:40 AM IST
Gold prices in your city today, April 16: The continuing tariffs uncertainity is driving demand for safe haven assets as investors seek to secure their portfolio against volatile markets, tanking Dollar, and battered world economy. Gold rates jumped to an all-time high on April 16 amid global conditions.

Donald Trump's “on-again, off-again” approach to the tariffs and fears over looming recession has increased jumped spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,221.32 an ounce; while bullion hit a record high of $3,245.42 on April 14; and US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $3,238.70.

Gold MCX prices at 9 am on April 16, stood at 94,465 per 10 grams, up by 1014/10 gms — a new all-time high, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices were up by 26/kg, to 94,800/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 93,650/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am on April 16. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 85,846/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 95,190/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9 am on April 16, according to the IBA website.

See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 16 here. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the financial capital of Mumbai, and the national capital New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 16

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai94,430/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 94,465/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 95,120/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 94,800/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 16

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai94,750/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 94,465/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 95,460/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 94,800/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 16

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata94,350/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 94,465/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 95,060/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 94,800/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 16

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad94,620/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 94,465/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 95,330/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 94,800/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 16

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru94,500/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 94,465/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 95,200/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 94,800/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 16

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi94,260/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 94,465/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 94,960/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 94,800/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
