Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 17

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated17 Apr 2025, 09:08 AM IST
Gold prices in your city today, April 17: The escalating tariffs war between the United States and China, has shaken global markets and driven investors to secure their portfolios with safe haven assets.

Thus, amid Donald Trump's “on-again, off-again” approach to the tariffs, fears over looming recession, and a tanking US Dollar, gold prices have skyrocketed. The MCX gold rates jumped to an all-time high on on opening at 9 am on April 17, at 95,730 per 10 grams, up by 69/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices dropped by 830/kg, to 95,420/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 95,900/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am am on April 17. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 87,908/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 95,820/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9 am on April 17, as per the IBA website.

See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 17 here. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the financial capital of Mumbai, and the national capital New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 17

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai95,720/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 95,730/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 95,650/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 95,420/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 17

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai96,000/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 95,730/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 95,930/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 95,420/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 17

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata95,550/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 95,730/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 95,420/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 95,420/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 17

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad95,830/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 95,730/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 95,700/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 95,420/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 17

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru95,750/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 95,730/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 95,620/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 95,420/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 17

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi95,510/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 95,730/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 95,380/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 95,420/kg.

