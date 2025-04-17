Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 17

Gold prices in your city today, April 17: The escalating tariffs war between the United States and China, has shaken global markets and driven investors to secure their portfolios with safe haven assets.
Thus, amid Donald Trump's “on-again, off-again” approach to the tariffs, fears over looming recession, and a tanking US Dollar, gold prices have skyrocketed. The MCX gold rates jumped to an all-time high on on opening at 9 am on April 17, at ₹95,730 per 10 grams, up by ₹69/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices dropped by ₹830/kg, to ₹95,420/kg, it showed.
Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,900/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am am on April 17. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,908/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹95,820/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9 am on April 17, as per the IBA website.
See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 17 here. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the financial capital of Mumbai, and the national capital New Delhi.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.