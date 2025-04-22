Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 22

Gold price today in your city, April 22: Gold continues to be the safe-haven investment of choice, with prices hiring record peak this week.  Check here for gold and silver prices in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata.    

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated22 Apr 2025, 07:29 AM IST
Gold at record highs: Check here for gold and silver prices in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Kolkata.
Gold at record highs: Check here for gold and silver prices in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Kolkata. (Photo: Pexels)

Gold prices in your city today, April 22: The escalating tariffs war between the United States and China, has shaken global markets and driven investors to secure their portfolios with safe haven assets. This has pushed gold prices up 25 per cent so far this year.

Donald Trump's tariffs, a falling Dollar, fears of an economic recession have caused gold prices to skyrocket. Gold MCX prices at 7 am on April 22, stood at 97,352 per 10 grams, up by 73/10 gms — a new all-time high, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices also rose by 238/kg, to 97,275/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 97,560/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7 am on April 22. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 89,430/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 95,720/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 7 am on April 22, as per the IBA website.

See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 22 here. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the financial capital of Mumbai, and the national capital New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 22

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai97,380/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 97,352/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 95,540/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 97,275/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 22

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai94,750/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 97,352/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 95,460/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 97,275/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 22

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata94,350/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 97,670/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 95,820/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 97,275/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 22

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad97,540/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 97,352/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 95,690/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 97,275/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 22

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru94,460/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 97,352/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 95,620/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 97,275/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 22

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi94,260/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 97,220/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 95,380/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 97,275/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:22 Apr 2025, 07:16 AM IST
