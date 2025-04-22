Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 22

Gold prices in your city today, April 22: The escalating tariffs war between the United States and China, has shaken global markets and driven investors to secure their portfolios with safe haven assets. This has pushed gold prices up 25 per cent so far this year.

Donald Trump's tariffs, a falling Dollar, fears of an economic recession have caused gold prices to skyrocket. Gold MCX prices at 7 am on April 22, stood at ₹97,352 per 10 grams, up by ₹73/10 gms — a new all-time high, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices also rose by ₹238/kg, to ₹97,275/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹97,560/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7 am on April 22. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,430/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹95,720/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 7 am on April 22, as per the IBA website.

See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 22 here. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the financial capital of Mumbai, and the national capital New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 22 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 97,380/10 gm.

97,380/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 97,352/10 gm.

97,352/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 95,540/kg.

95,540/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 97,275/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 22 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 94,750/10 gm.

94,750/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 97,352/10 gm.

97,352/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 95,460/kg.

95,460/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 97,275/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 22 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 94,350/10 gm.

94,350/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 97,670/10 gm.

97,670/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 95,820/kg.

95,820/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 97,275/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 22 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 97,540/10 gm.

97,540/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 97,352/10 gm.

97,352/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,690/kg.

95,690/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 97,275/kg.

