Gold price today in your city: See prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru on April 1, as investors flock safe haven

Gold price today in your city: United States President Donald Trump's trade war has increased the demand for gold, as investors are flocking to safe-haven assets to navigate the volatile economic environment. On April 1, MCX gold opened at the ₹90,000 level and hit a new peak of ₹90,830 per 10 grams.
On April 1, 2025, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹89,330/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10.15 am. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹81,886/10 gms. Gold bullion prices have remained steady over the past 24 hours.
Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹1,01,200/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 10.15 am on April 1, according to the IBA website. On the MCX index, the price of Silver increased by ₹834 to ₹1,00,899/kg.
We take a look at the prices for precious metals, gold prices and silver prices, in your city on April 1. Check here for gold and silver prices in cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
