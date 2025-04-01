Gold price today in your city: See prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru on April 1, as investors flock safe haven

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published1 Apr 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Gold price today in your city: United States President Donald Trump's trade war has increased the demand for gold, as investors are flocking to safe-haven assets to navigate the volatile economic environment. On April 1, MCX gold opened at the 90,000 level and hit a new peak of 90,830 per 10 grams.

On April 1, 2025, 24-carat gold was priced at 89,330/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10.15 am. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 81,886/10 gms. Gold bullion prices have remained steady over the past 24 hours.

Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 1,01,200/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 10.15 am on April 1, according to the IBA website. On the MCX index, the price of Silver increased by 834 to 1,00,899/kg.

We take a look at the prices for precious metals, gold prices and silver prices, in your city on April 1. Check here for gold and silver prices in cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi

  • Gold bullion rates in the national capital on April 1 — 89,020/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Delhi on April 1 — 91,020/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Delhi on April 1 — 100,760/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi on April 1 — 1,00,820/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai

  • Gold bullion rates in the financial capital on April 1 — 89,170/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai on April 1 — 91,020/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai on April 1 — 1,00,930/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai on April 1 — 1,00,820/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai on April 1 — 89,430/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai on April 1 — 91,020/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai on April 1 — 1,01,230/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai on April 1 — 1,00,820/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad on April 1 — 89,310/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad on April 1 — 91,020/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad on April 1 — 1,01,130/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad on April 1 — 1,00,820/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata on April 1 — 89,050/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata on April 1 — 91,020/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata on April 1 — 1,00,840/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata on April 1 — 1,00,820/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru on April 1 — 89,240/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru on April 1 — 91,020/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru on April 1 — 1,01,050/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru on April 1 — 1,00,820/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

