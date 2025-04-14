Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 14

Gold prices in your city today, April 14: Asian markets traded higher on April 14, after United States President Donald Trump announced what he and other White House officials called a “temporary pause” on tariffs on some consumer electronics. But, with Donald Trump's “on-again, off-again” approach to the tariffs, investors continue to place bets on safe-haven commodities, like gold and silver, to secure their portfolios.

Notably, the multi-commodity exchange (MCX) is closed in the morning session today on April 14 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. It will open at 5 pm for the evening trading session. Gold MCX prices at last close on April 11, stood at ₹93,887 per 10 grams, up by ₹142/10 gms, as per MCX data; and MCX Silver prices were up by ₹14/kg, to ₹94,300/kg.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹94,030/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.10 am on April 14. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹86,194/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹94,680/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.10 am on April 14, according to the IBA website.

See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 14 here. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the financial capital of Mumbai, and the national capital New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 14 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 93,860/10 gm.

94,510/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 94,680/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 14 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 94,130/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 14 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 93,930/10 gm.

94,580/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 94,680/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 14 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 93,700/10 gm.

