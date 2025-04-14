Mint Market

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 14

Gold price today in your city: As Donald Trump confuses the world with his “temporary” tariffs pause, check here for gold prices in your cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on April 14.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published14 Apr 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Gold price today in your city: Amid Donald Trump’s tariff war, check gold prices in your cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on April 14. (Photo: Pixabay)

Gold prices in your city today, April 14: Asian markets traded higher on April 14, after United States President Donald Trump announced what he and other White House officials called a “temporary pause” on tariffs on some consumer electronics. But, with Donald Trump's “on-again, off-again” approach to the tariffs, investors continue to place bets on safe-haven commodities, like gold and silver, to secure their portfolios.

Notably, the multi-commodity exchange (MCX) is closed in the morning session today on April 14 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. It will open at 5 pm for the evening trading session. Gold MCX prices at last close on April 11, stood at 93,887 per 10 grams, up by 142/10 gms, as per MCX data; and MCX Silver prices were up by 14/kg, to 94,300/kg.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 94,030/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.10 am on April 14. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 86,194/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 94,680/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.10 am on April 14, according to the IBA website.

See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 14 here. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the financial capital of Mumbai, and the national capital New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 14

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai93,860/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 94,030/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 94,510/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 94,680/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 14

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai94,130/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 94,030/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 94,780/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 94,680/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 14

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru93,930/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 94,030/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 94,580/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 94,680/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 14

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi93,700/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 94,030/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 94,340/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 94,680/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 14

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata93,730/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 94,030/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 94,380/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 94,680/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 14

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad94,010/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 94,030/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 94,650/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 94,680/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
First Published:14 Apr 2025, 09:32 AM IST
