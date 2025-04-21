Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 21

Gold and silver prices in your city today, April 21: Gold prices hit a record high at opening on April 21, with MCX gold reaching ₹96,747 per 10 grams, data on the official website showed. This comes as the world deals with the impact of United States President Donald Trump's tariff war, that has led to weakening of the US Dollar.

In fact, the USD's weakness against its peers supported gold prices, with the MCX Gold June 5 contract trading 1.36 per cent higher at ₹96,552/10 grams at around 9.10 am today. And international spot gold prices also hitting a record high of $3,384 during the session. How so? When the US currency weakens, gold is cheaper in other currencies, enhancing its demand.

Gold, silver, and commodities continue to be investors' choice as they seek to safeguard their portfolios from market volatility amid rush for safe haven assets due to the escalating US-China trade war.

Gold and Silver Prices — April 21, 2025 At time of writing (11.35 am), MCX gold rates were at ₹96,610/10 gm, up by ₹1,356/10 gms, and MCX Silver prices were also up by ₹1,013/kg, to ₹96,050/kg.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,850/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 11.35 am am on April 21. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,779/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹96,500/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 11.35 am on April 21, as per the IBA website.

Check city-wise gold prices and silver prices in your cities on April 21 here. See here for the full list for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 21 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹95,750/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,850/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹95,620/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,500/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 21 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹95,720/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹96,850/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹95,650/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹96,500/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 21 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,820/10 gm.

96,820/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,850/10 gm.

96,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,300/kg.

96,300/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,500/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 21 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 96,580/10 gm.

96,580/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,850/10 gm.

96,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 95,860/kg.

95,860/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,500/kg.