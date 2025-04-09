Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 9

Gold price today in your city today, April 9: With United States President Donald Trump refusing to back down on his tariffs policy and saying a “major” tariff on pharma imports is coming soon, worry about recession in the US has increased. Thus investors, who over the past week have been burned at the stock markets, continue to safeguard their portfolios with safe-haven options such as gold and silver.
Amid the brewing global trade war, MCX gold prices at time of writing on April 9 stood at ₹88,424 per 10 grams, according to data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX). And MCX Silver prices were up, at ₹88,814 per kg.
On April 9, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹88,570/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.50 am. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹81,189/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹89,110/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.50 am on April 9, according to the IBA website.
Thus, we check gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 9. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, financial capital of Mumbai, and national capital New Delhi.
