Mint Market

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 9

Gold price today in your city: US tariffs have increased recession fears and pushed up commodity prices. Check here for gold prices in your cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on April 9.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published9 Apr 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold price today in your city, April 9: US tariffs have increased recession fears and pushed up gold and silver prices. Check here for commodity prices in your cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. (Image: Pixabay )

Gold price today in your city today, April 9: With United States President Donald Trump refusing to back down on his tariffs policy and saying a “major” tariff on pharma imports is coming soon, worry about recession in the US has increased. Thus investors, who over the past week have been burned at the stock markets, continue to safeguard their portfolios with safe-haven options such as gold and silver.

Advertisement

Amid the brewing global trade war, MCX gold prices at time of writing on April 9 stood at 88,424 per 10 grams, according to data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX). And MCX Silver prices were up, at 88,814 per kg.

On April 9, 24-carat gold was priced at 88,570/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.50 am. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 81,189/10 gms. And, Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 89,110/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.50 am on April 9, according to the IBA website.

Thus, we check gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 9. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, financial capital of Mumbai, and national capital New Delhi.

Advertisement
Also Read | Gold rates today on an uptrend as Trump’s tariffs renew recession fear

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 9

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai88,460/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 88,424/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 89,010/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 88,814/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 9

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai87,720/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 88,424/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 89,270/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 88,814/kg.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tariffs: New round to begin? ‘Major’ duty coming soon for pharma

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 9

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru88,530/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 88,424/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 89,080/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 88,814/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 9

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi88,310/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 88,424/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 88,860/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 88,814/kg.

Advertisement
Also Read | Trump says ‘most successful’ 100 days in history: ‘They’re dying to make a deal’

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 9

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata88,340/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 88,424/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 88,900/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 88,814/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 9

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad88,580/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 88,424/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 89,040/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 88,814/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 9
First Published:9 Apr 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App