Gold price surges to one month high. Should you buy now?4 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 06:16 AM IST
- Gold price outlook is positive but rebound in dollar index from 105 levels suggests profit-booking ahead of next rally, say experts
Gold price today: On account of rising concern of slowdown in global economic activities and escalation in US China tension, gold prices surged to one month high in the week gone by. Gold price October future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) finished at ₹51,864 per 10 gm whereas spot gold price ended at $1,774 per ounce after testing $1,800 levels last week.