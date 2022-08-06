Gold price surges to one month high. Should you buy now?

On outlook for gold price in near future, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Overall outlook for gold is positive but rebound in dollar index from 105 levels suggests profit-booking ahead of next rally. So, we may see spot gold price retracing towards $1,745 to $1,750 levels in near term whereas it may go up to $1,700 levels if the US dollar continues to gain after strong US job report released on Friday." He said that short term investors can buy gold at around ₹51,300 to ₹51,500 per 10 gm levels for the target of ₹52,600 per 10 gm mark whereas buying around $1,750 is suggested in spot market for short term traders. However, long term investors are advised to start buying at ₹51,500 levels and keep on accumulating on every 4-5 per cent dip while in spot market one can accumulate further if gold price falls around $1,720 to $1,725 per ounce levels.

