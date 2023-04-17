Gold price sustains above $2000 despite retreat in US dollar. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:16 AM IST
- Gold rate today has immediate support placed at $1,980 levels in international market and in domestic market its immediate support is placed at ₹59,700 levels, say experts
Gold rate today: Despite US dollar continued to attract buying interest of currency market bulls, gold price today sustained above $2,000 per ounce levels in international market that triggered bottom fishing in Indian markets as well. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for June 2023 opened higher and went on to high intraday high of ₹60,404 per 10 gm within few minutes of commodity market opening. In international market, gold price bounced back immediately after hitting intraday low of $1,995.51 levels and climbed to intraday high of $2,006.24 levels.
