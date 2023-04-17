Gold price sustains above $2000 despite retreat in US dollar. Should you buy?

According to commodity market experts, despite strength in US dollar on Monday deals, the American currency continues to remain a 'sell on rise' asset and Dollar Index may soon breach its immediate support placed at 100 levels. They said that gold rate today is having immediate support placed at$1,980 and $1,945 per ounce levels in international market whereas in domestic market gold price on MCX has support placed at ₹59,700 per 10 gm and ₹58,500 per 10 gm levels respectively. They went on to add that once there is ease in US dollar rates we can witness sharp upside in yellow metal price. In international market, the precious bullion is facing hurdle at $2,050 levels whereas in domestic market it is facing hurdle at ₹61,500 and ₹62,500 levels respectively.