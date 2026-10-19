Gold price to touch ₹1.60 lakh by Dec 2026 end? Time to buy? What experts say to earn money from yellow metal deals

Gold price target for 2026 in India: As the Dussehra 2026 festival gains momentum across the nation, it is important to scrutinise the wealth generated by one's investment over the year. For a gold investor, the return since Dussehra 2025 looks attractive at a whopping 26.50%, as gold prices in India have appreciated from around ₹1,17,000 per 10 gm to ₹1,48,000 per 10 gm. In this period, the MCX gold rate hit an all-time high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gm in January 2026. So, gold prices have delivered a 26.50% return since Dussehra 2025, despite retracing byaround 18% from its record high.

Advertisement

According to market experts, gold prices have bottomed out, and the precious yellow metal is poised for significant upside amid the festival season. They said that the market has already discounted a 25 bps US Fed rate hike, and any surprise by the Kevin Warsh-led American Central Bank keeping interest rates steady may trigger strong buying in gold. They maintained that renewed inflation fears and declining job creation are expected to take their toll on the US dollar, which will further abet gold price appreciation.

US Fed rate hike impact on gold rate today Pointing towards the US Fed meeting scheduled next week, from October 27-28, 2026, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The market has already discounted a 25 bps US Fed rate hike. However, there is a high probability that the US Central Bank may keep the interest rate unchanged. If Kevin Warsh-led US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, there would be a strong buying trigger in precious yellow and white metal, leading to strong upside movement.”

Advertisement

They said that the gold price target for 2026 in India, in rupees, is ₹1,60,000 per 10 gm by the end of December 2026, while it is expected to reach $4,600 per ounce in the international market.

Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said, “It is highly likely that the Kevin Warsh-led US Fed may avoid any interest rate hike in the October 2026 US Fed meeting. The CME FedWatch indicator suggests 85% probabilty of no change in US Fed rates. However, the market would wait for a final outcome, as the CME FedWatch indicator may change on a single trigger, like an escalation in the US bond yields, or a rise in the Middle East tension, etc.”

Advertisement

US Fed meeting outcome impact on gold price Decoding the US Fed meeting outcome impact on gold price, Amit Goel of PACE 360 said, “As the market has already discounted a 25 bps US Fed rate hike in the October 2026 meeting, if the American Central Bank decides to keep the interest rates unchanged, then we can expect a sharp upside in the gold prices and the precious yellow metal may decisively break the upside resistance of ₹1,50,000 in few sessions.”

The SEBI-registered expert Anuj Gupta said that a 25 bps US Fed rate hike won't have much impact on gold prices, as the market has already discounted two successive 25 bps rate hikes at the US Fed meetings in October and December 2026.

Advertisement

Gold price target 2026 in India Amit Goel of PACE 360 said that anti-AI trade is catching momentum, and investors are hesitant now in pumping money in the US bonds due to the reports of US bond yield suppression.

“The Donald Trump government can't afford the US 10-year bond yield to sustain above 4.50%. However, the 10-year US bond yield has been sustained above 5% for more than a month, leaving the US government with two options: either to go for additional US dollar printing or to go for additional US dollar printing. Both will have a negative impact on the US dollar and the US bond yields. However, it will be supportive for the gold price rally,” said Anuj Gupta.

Advertisement

“The AI blowout can be expected by the end of November or by the beginning of December 2026, an event which should be on the watch list of gold investors. Once the AI blowout begins,, the smart money is expected to move from the currency and bond markets to equities and gold. In such a case, a sharp rally in the gold price at the end of 2026 is expected to pull up the precious metal price at $4,600 per troy ounce in the international market and at ₹1,60,000 per 10 gm in the Indian markets,” said Amit Goel of PACE 360.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).