On an expected line, RBI in FY23's first bi-monthly monetary policy, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% while maintaining an accommodative stance, however, it restored the liquidity corridor position to the pre-pandemic level. Due to geopolitical tension that led to mounting commodity prices along with boiling oil prices, RBI now expects a slowdown in economic growth while inflation is seen to rise further. The current policy approach is hawkish and is understandable due to inflationary pressures globally.

