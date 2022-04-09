This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Among major cities, 24 carat gold is sold at ₹53,660 in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai. While the yellow metal was sold at ₹53,170 in cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.
Gold and silver prices on Saturday were costlier in many regions of India. A 10 gram of gold in 24 carat has crossed more than ₹53,000-mark, while 1 kg silver was sold above ₹67,000 in the country.
In India, 10 gram of gold in 24 carat is sold at ₹53,020 higher by ₹390 from the previous day of ₹52,630. Meanwhile, 100 gram in the same carat is available at ₹5,30,200 up by ₹3,900 from the previous day of ₹5,26,300.
As for 10 gram in 22 carat is sold at ₹48,600 up by ₹350 from the previous day of ₹48,250, while 100 gram in the same carat is at ₹4,86,000 rising by ₹3,500 from ₹4,82,500 of the previous day.
Meanwhile, the glittery metal was at ₹53,120 in cities like Pune, Vadodara, Patna, Nagpur, and Nashik. The price was ₹53,020 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vijaywada, Bhubaneswar, Mangalore, Vishakhapatnam, and Mysore. On the other hand, in Ahmedabad and Surat, the gold price is at ₹53,070.
Furthermore, silver price in 1 kg surged by ₹300 to ₹67,100 from the previous day's ₹66,800. While prices for 100 gram and 10 gram rose to ₹6,710 and ₹670 respectively.
On Friday, at Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures maturing June 3, settled at ₹52,099 up by ₹202 or 0.39%. The yellow metal ranged from ₹51,681 and ₹52,197 during the day.
At the exchange, silver futures maturing May 5, ended higher by ₹267 or 0.40% to ₹67,032 after ranging from ₹66371-67080 in the trading hours.
On an expected line, RBI in FY23's first bi-monthly monetary policy, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% while maintaining an accommodative stance, however, it restored the liquidity corridor position to the pre-pandemic level. Due to geopolitical tension that led to mounting commodity prices along with boiling oil prices, RBI now expects a slowdown in economic growth while inflation is seen to rise further. The current policy approach is hawkish and is understandable due to inflationary pressures globally.
On inflation, RBI expects the consumer price index at 5.7% in 2022-23, with Q1 at 6.3%; Q2 at 5.8%; Q3 at 5.4%; and Q4 at 5.1%. While the real GDP growth for 2022-23 is now projected at 7.2%, with Q1 at 16.2%; Q2 at 6.2%; Q3 at 4.1%; and Q4 at 4%, with risks broadly balanced.
