Gold Price Today | Gold Rate Today in India | 27 November 2026: Extending the rally for the second straight session, the MCX gold rate today opened higher at ₹1,24,300 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹1,24,787 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. However, the gold rate in India failed to sustain at the higher levels and retraced after the profit-booking trigger. By 9:45 AM, gold rates in India is oscillating around ₹1,24,500 per 10 gm. Gold USD price in the international market also shot up and hit an intraday high of $3,636/oz. However, the COMEX gold price is sustaining at the higher levels, logging over a 1.75% intraday gain. Gold prices in the Indian retail market have also been ascending for the last two days. Gold rate today in New Delhi for 24 carat is quoting ₹1,24,290 per 10 gm, up ₹1,940 from the previous day's close. Gold rate today in Delhi for 22 carat is ₹1,18,250, up 1.59% from the previous close.

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Gold Price Today | Top 5 reasons for rise According to market experts, the continuous rise in the gold prices across bourses can be attributed to five major factors: value buying at oversold zone, weakness in the US Dollar (USD), tech stocks' recovery reducing cash-raising pressure, Thanksgiving celebrations in the US, and the Indian wedding season fueling demand for physical gold.

Thanksgiving celebrations in the US Highlighting the reasons that are fueling gold price today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Gold rate today is in a bull trend due to the weakness in the USD, which was expected to strengthen the Indian Rupee, but the Indian currency has fallen during the early morning session. The US stock market was closed on Thursday, and it will open for a limited period today (from 8:00 PM to 11:30 PM IST). Lighter trading volumes around the US Thanksgiving holiday period have amplified price swings on buying cues, as gold prices are in the oversold zone and people have short positions and are squaring off their positions before going for a longer trade holiday.”

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Jensen Huang factor Pointing towards the Jensen Huang factor fueling the gold prices today, Anuj Gupta said, “After Jensen Huang's reinstatement as NVIDIA CEO, tech stocks have rallied, which reduced the cash-raising pressure. The rise in tech stocks and weakness in the US dollar offset the US Fed rate hike, especially after the strong US GDP outlook on Wednesday.”

How Jensen Huang's reinstatement as NVIDIA CEO enabled gold price rebound from 15-month low, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “Gold has advanced as a tentative recovery in technology stocks and a softer US dollar offset expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases. The metal is now on track for a weekly gain, recovering from a 15-month low reached earlier in the week. The holiday-related lull in US trading helped calm AI-driven market jitters and ease selling pressure, although expectations of higher interest rates continue to pose a headwind for non-yielding bullion.”

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INR vs USD | Indian Rupee falls The rupee plunged 24 paise to 92.62 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, dragged down by a recovery in crude oil prices and subdued sentiment in domestic equity markets. Sustained inflow of foreign funds and a softening dollar capped the fall in the Indian currency, forex traders said.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.44 and declined to 92.62 against the greenback, trading 24 paise lower from its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee settled down 18 paise to 92.38 against the US dollar, a day after jumping 65 paise to reach its highest level this fiscal year so far.

Gold price outlook "Going ahead, market direction will remain closely linked to the upcoming December FOMC meeting and key US economic data, which could influence interest-rate expectations and dollar movement. Technically, support is seen near ₹1,21,000, while resistance is placed around ₹1,24,000," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities.

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Unveiling the investment strategy in the current rebound, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “For Indian investors, the domestic recovery is encouraging, but it is too early to call a sustained reversal. Currency movements and international prices will continue to influence MCX valuations. Silver may offer stronger near-term momentum, but it also carries higher volatility. We believe investors should avoid chasing sharp daily rallies. Staggered accumulation, sensible position sizing and a longer investment horizon remain more practical approaches while global interest-rate expectations continue to evolve.”

Gold Rate Today | Key levels to watch Pointing towards the key levels for the COMEX gold rates, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money, said, “Gold is holding above the $3,630–3,660 zone, which has now shifted from resistance to immediate support. A sustained hold above this area would strengthen the recovery, while the next key support lies at $3,500–$3,530. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at $3,730–$3,760, followed by $3,870.”

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On key levels for the MCX gold rate today, the Enrich Money CEO said, “MCX gold futures opened with a gap-up near ₹1,24,300 and are trading around ₹1,24,140, up approximately 1.5%, although the advance is relatively subdued compared with silver. Immediate resistance is placed at ₹1,26,300– ₹1,27,000, with the next hurdle at ₹1,30,000– ₹1,30,700. On the downside, immediate support lies at ₹1,21,000– ₹1,21,700, followed by ₹1,17,500– ₹1,18,500.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).