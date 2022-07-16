Gold price today at 11-month low. Should you buy or wait for more correction5 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 08:33 AM IST
- Gold price today: Dollar index climbing to 19-year on Thursday pull down yellow metal price around $1700 levels
Gold price continued to remain under pressure for fifth successive week as dollar index climbed to 19-year high of 109.30 on Thursday. On Multi commodity Exchange (MCX), gold price August contract ended ₹125 lower at ₹50,103 per 10 gm levels on Friday whereas spot gold price lost 0.21 per cent and closed at 1706 per ounce levels.