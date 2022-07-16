Gold price today at 11-month low. Should you buy or wait for more correction

Speaking on the key headwinds for gold price, Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking said, "It was the fifth consecutive week of decline for gold prices, wherein the precious metal slipped towards one-year lows in the international markets, though steep depreciation in the Indian rupee still cushioned the domestic gold prices to a certain extent. The key headwind for gold has been the persistent strength seen in the dollar index which jumped towards fresh two-decade highs. US annual consumer prices surged by 9.1 per cent in June as against expectations for an 8.8% rise, the highest in nearly four decades which indicates that inflationary pressures are quite rampant across the US economy. This has raised the bets of another large interest rate hike at the Fed’s forthcoming meeting, which is providing an upward thrust to the dollar index. Markets are now even pricing in the possibility of a 100 bps rate hike as against the previous expectations of a 75bps increase as the Fed might move up a gear with its focus on battling runaway price pressures. This has dented the investment appeal of precious metal."

