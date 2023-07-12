Gold prices traded with gains in morning trade in the domestic futures market, tracking positive global cues as the yellow metal saw an uptick in international markets after the dollar and bond yields eased ahead of the US and India inflation data.

"Making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, the dollar index fell 0.2 per cent to its lowest level since May 11. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields also slipped to their lowest in nearly a week," reported Reuters.

The US inflation number, which is expected later today will be closely observed by investors as it will signal how the next move of the US Fed on rate hikes could be. If inflation eases, it will be positive for gold prices.

There are expectations that the Fed will raise rates by 25 bps on July 26. While rate hikes put pressure on the yellow metal, experts point out that the market may have already priced in a 25 bps rate hike after last week's jobs report showed the US economy remains resilient.

MCX Gold for August delivery traded 0.20 per cent higher at ₹58,890 per 10 grams around 10:30 am.

Ravindra V. Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities observed that COMEX Gold prices edged higher and closed near a two-week high of $1,937.1 per troy ounce, tracking a decline in the greenback and US benchmark treasury yields.

"The yellow metal has been steadily rising over the past few days as the dollar index weakened towards a two-month low of 101.4 levels, as Fed is nearing the end of rate hikes in the current cycle. Several Fed officials said they will likely raise interest rates further to bring down inflation, but also acknowledged that the end of the current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close," said Rao.

"Resilient labour data for June and prospects of elevated core CPI might cement expectations for a quarter-point hike in July FOMC meeting. US CPI data will be in major focus for the day. The headline CPI is expected to ease to 3.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while the core might remain at 5 per cent YoY, according to Bloomberg forecast. Elevated core inflation might raise the odds of a second 25 bps hike in September, as per the June projections. This might prove to be a short-term headwind for gold prices," said Rao.

What should be your strategy for gold today?

Most analysts expect gold to remain volatile in today's session so they advise keeping the stop loss in mind while betting on the yellow metal.

Rahul Kalantri, VP of Commodities at Mehta Equities believes trading action could be subdued today ahead of the US inflation report.

"We expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1,926-1,914 while resistance is at $1,948-1,959. Silver has support at $23.01-22.88, while resistance is at $23.42-23.54," said Kalantri.

"In the Indian rupee terms, gold has support at ₹58,610-58,480, while resistance is at ₹59,120, 59,350. Silver has support at ₹70,550-70,120, while resistance is at ₹71,640–72,080," said Kalantri.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index and ahead of the US inflation data.

"Gold prices are expected to test $1,958 per troy ounce and silver could also test $24 per troy ounce levels this week. Gold has support at $1,922-1,914, while resistance at $1,948-1,962 per troy ounce. Silver has support at $23-22.84, while resistance is at $23.55-23.80 per troy ounce," said Jain.

"On MCX, gold is having support at ₹58,550-58,330 and resistance at ₹59,000-59,220 while silver is having support at ₹70,700-70,200 and resistance at ₹71,650-72200. We suggest buying gold around ₹58,600 with a stop loss of ₹58,380 for a target of ₹59,100 and also suggest buying silver around ₹70,800 with a stop loss of ₹70,200 for a target of ₹72,000," said Jain.

