"Resilient labour data for June and prospects of elevated core CPI might cement expectations for a quarter-point hike in July FOMC meeting. US CPI data will be in major focus for the day. The headline CPI is expected to ease to 3.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while the core might remain at 5 per cent YoY, according to Bloomberg forecast. Elevated core inflation might raise the odds of a second 25 bps hike in September, as per the June projections. This might prove to be a short-term headwind for gold prices," said Rao.