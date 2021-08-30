Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold price today dips after rising to near one-month high, silver rates drop

Gold price today dips after rising to near one-month high, silver rates drop

Gold prices today edged lower to 47459 per 10 gram
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Livemint

  • Gold rates hit nearly one-month high in the previous session after US Fed chairman stopped short of providing any clear guidance on the timeline for paring economic support

Gold and silver prices edged lower in India amid a stronger rupee though global cues were positive. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.17% to 47459 per 10 gram while silver rates edged lower to 64,050 per kg. 

In global markets, gold rates had risen to almost one-month high after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday stopped short of providing any clear guidance on the timeline for paring economic support at the Jackson Hole economic conference.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,819.71 per ounce. Though Powell indicated that the central bank plans to cut its asset purchases this year, he said that Fed remain cautious in any eventual decision to raise interest rates.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Powell's dovish tone pushed the dollar index to a two-week low, bolstering the bullion's appeal for those holding other currencies.

Physical gold demand in India was subdued last week as jewellers held off purchases, hoping for a dip in prices, but top consumer China saw a slight uptick in activity.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.3% to $24.07 per ounce, while platinum climbed 0.7% to $1,015.08. (With Agency Inputs)

 

