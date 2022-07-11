Gold price today dips as soaring dollar put pressure on yellow metal's demand3 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 09:55 AM IST
- Gold price today: Yellow metal price is expected to trade lower as technical breakdown seems on the chart, say experts
Listen to this article
Gold price today on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) dipped over ₹100 per 10 gm and hit ₹50,709 levels in early morning deals. However, spot gold price held its ground at $1,742.08 per ounce at 0221 GMT. After easing on Friday, dollar index bounced back strongly and regained the psychological 107 levels in early morning session.