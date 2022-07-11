Gold price today dips as soaring dollar put pressure on yellow metal's demand

On factors that may dictate gold price this week, Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Research at Religare Broking said, “Markets would be looking forward to an array of factors. The first and the foremost dominating factor would be the movement of the dollar index. After last week’s dramatic rise, a continuation of this upwards momentum in the safe-haven currency would further pressurize gold prices, while a breather in the rally would turn out to be a positive trigger for gold prices. Secondly, the movement of crude oil will remain crucial as the US and its allies are contemplating a proposal to cap the price of Russian oil between $40-$60 a barrel. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is traveling to the Indo-pacific region next week and will seek support for capping the price of Russian oil. Apart from this, Fed officials' speeches feature in the economic calendar for the next week. US inflation data for June will remain a key variable, while the rupee movement would also dictate the trend for gold prices in the coming days."

