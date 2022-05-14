Gold price today: Dollar continues to drag yellow metal rate. Good time to buy?

Echoing with Sugandha Sachdeva's views, Pritam Patnaik, Head of Commodities — HNI & NRI Acquisitions at Axis Securities said, "The precious metal seems to have developed a Teflon coating, where potentially every positive development or news seems to slip right off, making no impact on its traded prices. With the broader financial and geopolitical environment ripe for a haven option like gold, the flows have moved towards the dollar index. The dollar index touched its 20-year high on yesterday’s day of trade, pushing the gold prices towards a low of $1810 levels. Further, Fed chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the central bank is ready to raise interest rates by 50 bps in each of the next two policy meetings. Powell further pledged that the Fed was prepared to do more to curb soaring inflation."

