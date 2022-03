Gold and silver edged higher in domestic markets after falling sharply in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures were 0.25% higher at ₹50,947 per 10 gram after falling to one-month lows in the previous session. Silver futures rose 0.23% to ₹67,102 per kg. In the previous session, gold had slumped 1.2% to ₹50,928 after falling to ₹50,354 intraday, the lowest level in a month.

In global markets, gold rates were steady today after plunging nearly 2% in the previous session. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1920.6 per ounce after falling as much as 1.8% on Tuesday to its lowest since February 28. Signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks dented the metal's appeal as a safe haven as risk assets like equities gained. and kept gains in check. On the other hand, bullion was supported by a dip in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.

Hopes rose for a negotiated end to the Ukraine conflict rose after Kyiv proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations while Russia promised in negotiations to scale down military operations around Kyiv.

The dollar index slid to a more than one-week low in the previous session, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. US benchmark 10-year yields also slipped from near three-year highs, and lower yields decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Meanwhile, also putting pressure on gold, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, slipped 0.2% to 1,091.44 tonnes on Tuesday.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.1% at $24.78 per ounce and platinum rose 0.9% to $991.49.

“Gold moved lower on Tuesday as Russia-Ukraine peace talks pointing towards progress dimmed bullion's safe-haven demand, though a weaker dollar and a drop in yields limited losses. Gold moved lower on Tuesday but bounced near support. Support is seen near the 50-day moving average at $1,892. Resistance is seen near the 10-day moving average at $1,934. We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the U.S. GDP and ADP non-farm data," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

“Gold has support at $1900-1882, while resistance at $1930-1940. Silver has support at $24.42- 24.00, while resistance is at $25.05-25.24. In rupee terms gold has support at ₹50,720–50,550, while resistance is at ₹51,240–51,520. Silver has support at ₹66,550- 66,120 while resistance is at ₹67,620–68,140," he added. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.