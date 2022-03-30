Gold price today edges higher after falling to lowest in one month

In global markets, gold rates were steady today after plunging nearly 2% in the previous session. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1920.6 per ounce after falling as much as 1.8% on Tuesday to its lowest since February 28. Signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks dented the metal's appeal as a safe haven as risk assets like equities gained. and kept gains in check. On the other hand, bullion was supported by a dip in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.