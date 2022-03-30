Gold price today edges higher after falling to lowest in one month

Gold price today edges higher after falling to lowest in one month2 min read . 09:45 AM IST
- Signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks dented the the precious metal's appeal with gold rate falling sharply in the previous session
Gold and silver edged higher in domestic markets after falling sharply in the previous session. On MCX, gold futures were 0.25% higher at ₹50,947 per 10 gram after falling to one-month lows in the previous session. Silver futures rose 0.23% to ₹67,102 per kg. In the previous session, gold had slumped 1.2% to ₹50,928 after falling to ₹50,354 intraday, the lowest level in a month.
In global markets, gold rates were steady today after plunging nearly 2% in the previous session. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1920.6 per ounce after falling as much as 1.8% on Tuesday to its lowest since February 28. Signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks dented the metal's appeal as a safe haven as risk assets like equities gained. and kept gains in check. On the other hand, bullion was supported by a dip in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.
Hopes rose for a negotiated end to the Ukraine conflict rose after Kyiv proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations while Russia promised in negotiations to scale down military operations around Kyiv.
The dollar index slid to a more than one-week low in the previous session, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. US benchmark 10-year yields also slipped from near three-year highs, and lower yields decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Meanwhile, also putting pressure on gold, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, slipped 0.2% to 1,091.44 tonnes on Tuesday.
Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.1% at $24.78 per ounce and platinum rose 0.9% to $991.49.
“Gold moved lower on Tuesday as Russia-Ukraine peace talks pointing towards progress dimmed bullion's safe-haven demand, though a weaker dollar and a drop in yields limited losses. Gold moved lower on Tuesday but bounced near support. Support is seen near the 50-day moving average at $1,892. Resistance is seen near the 10-day moving average at $1,934. We expect both precious metals to remain volatile in today’s session ahead of the U.S. GDP and ADP non-farm data," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.
“Gold has support at $1900-1882, while resistance at $1930-1940. Silver has support at $24.42- 24.00, while resistance is at $25.05-25.24. In rupee terms gold has support at ₹50,720–50,550, while resistance is at ₹51,240–51,520. Silver has support at ₹66,550- 66,120 while resistance is at ₹67,620–68,140," he added. (With Agency Inputs)
