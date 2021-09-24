Gold price today extend losses after sharp fall, silver rates slump

“The $1750 barrier has been significant in the past, and I believe that if we break below it, we will have a great “lower low". If we do break down there, I believe the market will look to the $1680 level, which has traditionally provided a lot of support, and I believe we would need to see a break down below there on the daily chart to truly fall apart at that point. The market then turns its attention to the $1500 level," said Kshitij Purohit of CapitalVia Investment Advisor.