Gold continued to struggle in Indian markets today amid subdued global cues and a stronger rupee. On MCX, gold futures were flat at ₹47,063 per 10 gram, extending losses to the fourth day while silver edged lower to ₹63,795 per kg. In the previous session, gold had settled flat while silver jumped 0.76%.

In global markets, gold rates were steady ahead of US non-farm payrolls data which analysts say is crucial to the Federal Reserve's tapering plan. Spot gold was steady at $1,814.54 per ounce while silver was flat at $24.17 per ounce.

The dollar index edged up slightly to 92.528 but was still near near multi-week lows.

The US government will release the non-farm payrolls report for August on Friday. Fed chief Jerome Powell said last week the labour market recovery would determine the timing of the asset purchase tapering. However, a private survey showed that employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August, but the labour market continued to steadily recover.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, caused by massive stimulus measures.

