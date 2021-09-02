OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Gold price today extends losses to fourth day in a row, silver rates dip

Gold continued to struggle in Indian markets today amid subdued global cues and a stronger rupee. On MCX, gold futures were flat at 47,063 per 10 gram, extending losses to the fourth day while silver edged lower to 63,795 per kg. In the previous session, gold had settled flat while silver jumped 0.76%. 

In global markets, gold rates were steady ahead of US non-farm payrolls data which analysts say is crucial to the Federal Reserve's tapering plan. Spot gold was steady at $1,814.54 per ounce while silver was flat at $24.17 per ounce.

The dollar index edged up slightly to 92.528 but was still near near multi-week lows. 

The US government will release the non-farm payrolls report for August on Friday. Fed chief Jerome Powell said last week the labour market recovery would determine the timing of the asset purchase tapering. However, a private survey showed that employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August, but the labour market continued to steadily recover.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, caused by massive stimulus measures.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout