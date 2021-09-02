Gold price today extends losses to fourth day in a row, silver rates dip

Gold price today extends losses to fourth day in a row, silver rates dip1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
- Gold rate today in India hovered near two-week low while silver struggled
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gold continued to struggle in Indian markets today amid subdued global cues and a stronger rupee. On MCX, gold futures were flat at ₹47,063 per 10 gram, extending losses to the fourth day while silver edged lower to ₹63,795 per kg. In the previous session, gold had settled flat while silver jumped 0.76%.
Gold continued to struggle in Indian markets today amid subdued global cues and a stronger rupee. On MCX, gold futures were flat at ₹47,063 per 10 gram, extending losses to the fourth day while silver edged lower to ₹63,795 per kg. In the previous session, gold had settled flat while silver jumped 0.76%.
In global markets, gold rates were steady ahead of US non-farm payrolls data which analysts say is crucial to the Federal Reserve's tapering plan. Spot gold was steady at $1,814.54 per ounce while silver was flat at $24.17 per ounce.
In global markets, gold rates were steady ahead of US non-farm payrolls data which analysts say is crucial to the Federal Reserve's tapering plan. Spot gold was steady at $1,814.54 per ounce while silver was flat at $24.17 per ounce.
The dollar index edged up slightly to 92.528 but was still near near multi-week lows.
The US government will release the non-farm payrolls report for August on Friday. Fed chief Jerome Powell said last week the labour market recovery would determine the timing of the asset purchase tapering. However, a private survey showed that employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August, but the labour market continued to steadily recover.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, caused by massive stimulus measures.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!